Roundup: NIL spending / Construction employment / Speedy shipping 

Staying competitive: Ohio State football coach Ryan Day this week put a name, image and likeness price tag on what he believes it will take to keep the Ohio State football roster together, signaling to other Division 1 schools—like LSU—what it might take to stay competitive in the changing athletics landscape. That price tag is $13 million. Read more about Day’s comments and what it means for college football from Cleveland.com.

Job growth: The construction industry added 36,000 jobs on net in May, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. On a year-over-year basis, industry employment has expanded by 283,000 jobs, an increase of 3.8%. Nonresidential construction employment increased by 19,400 positions on net. Heavy and civil engineering added 11,300 net new jobs, while nonresidential specialty trade contractors added 5,700. Read more.

Fulfillment centers: Walmart is building warehouses with a high-tech spin in hopes of delivering items to customers more quickly and growing its online business to compete with Amazon, CNBC reports. The retailer said this morning it plans to build four new fulfillment centers that use automation to pack and ship online orders more efficiently, with the first location opening this summer in Illinois. For customers, the new warehouses will mean next-day or two-day delivery could be more common for items including groceries. Read the full story.