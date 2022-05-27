Roundup: NIL law / Sexual assault lawsuit / Falling 401(k)s

Updated: Legislation that would allow Louisiana universities and their deep-pocketed supporters to pay student-athletes directly was sent to the governor’s desk Thursday after the state House of Representatives approved an update to its name, image and likeness law with a 93-4 vote. Read the full story about Senate Bill 250 from Louisiana Illuminator.

Failure to report: A woman is suing three Louisiana universities and one police department over failures to report information about a handful of sexual assault allegations against one student, saying their negligence led to her being raped, USA Today Network reports. LSU, UL Lafayette, Louisiana Tech and the Lafayette police “chose to disregard their most basic duties … refused to share information concerning reports of student sexual assault, (and) continued to employ disjointed approaches to sexual assault complaints,” the lawsuit filed by the woman using the name Jane Doe states. Read more.

Retirement millionaires: The number of 401(k) millionaires in the fourth quarter of 2021 jumped 32 percent compared to a year earlier, according to Fidelity Investments, one of the largest managers of workplace plans. But current economic mayhem has pushed thousands of 401(k) participants out of the millionaire’s club, The Washington Post reports. In its most recent quarterly retirement analysis, Fidelity reported that its number of 401(k) millionaires in the first quarter of 2022 fell to 406,000 from 442,000 in the previous quarter, a drop of 8%. Read the full story.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Monday, May 30, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Daily Report will return on Tuesday, May 31.