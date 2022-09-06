Roundup: NIL impact / US rental trends / Juul settlement  

Public relations: LSU assistant athletic director Taylor Jacobs will speak to the Public Relations Association of Louisiana–Baton Rouge chapter Sept. 20. The event will be at noon at Sullivan’s Steakhouse on Corporate Boulevard. Jacobs is expected to speak on name, image and likeness policy and the impact it could have on the public relations industry. Get more information about the event.

Coming down: Rents are starting to come down after spiking to record levels this past summer, but experts are uncertain if the slowdown will continue. Christopher Mayer, professor of real estate at Columbia Business School, says people looking for an apartment now might have a better experience than they did in May or June. Read the full story.

Vaping: Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. The company previously paid out $10 million to settle a lawsuit with the state of Louisiana. Read more.