Roundup: NIL deals / Rising consumer debt / Auto sales 

Big brands jump in: A number of big brands, including H&R Block Inc. and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc., are wading into the NIL space, at times making it a regular part of their marketing plans, The Wall Street Journal reports. But many are treading cautiously—even as the upcoming 2023 March Madness basketball tournaments offer arguably the year’s largest spotlight on collegiate sports. Read more.

Paying with plastic: Voracious spending and historically high inflation have helped drive U.S. credit card debt to a record high of almost $1 trillion—and credit card issuers are offering all sorts of incentives to lure new customers. Read the full story from Axios.

Rebounding: Ford Motor’s February sales increased by more than 20% from subdued results a year earlier, as the automaker ratchets up production of its F-Series pickups and electric vehicles. The automotive industry continues to navigate through some supply chain and production issues, although the flow of parts and vehicle production this year is expected to be more consistent than in recent years. Read the full story from CNBC.