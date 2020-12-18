Roundup: Nicholson closed /  Google lawsuit / FedEx volume

Friday traffic: Authorities closed Nicholson Drive in Old South Baton Rouge around 2 p.m. after a construction crew punctured a gas line. Nicholson was closed in both directions at its intersection with Terrace Avenue, near the Water Campus development and the Interstate 10 bridge. WBRZ-TV has the latest on the closure.

Court date: The U.S. government’s attempt to prove Google has been using its dominance of online search to stifle competition and innovation at the expense of consumers and advertisers won’t go to trial for nearly three years. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Friday set a tentative trial date of Sept. 12, 2023, for the landmark case that the Justice Department filed two months ago. Read the full story.

Pre-holiday shipping: FedEx Corp. isn’t missing Amazon.com this holiday season, The Wall Street Journal reports. Shipping volumes at FedEx’s Ground unit surged 29% in the latest quarter, as consumers continued to buy everyday goods online, while retailers urged them to do their holiday shopping earlier than normal. The combination of factors boosted revenue and profits at the delivery company for the three months ended Nov. 30, which included Black Friday. Read the full story.