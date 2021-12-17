Roundup: NFL games / December elections / US economy

Postponed: The National Football League will postpone several games this weekend due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, among players, multiple sources told CNBC today. The expected move by the NFL, which would be the first postponement of professional football games this season, comes as the National Hockey League says it will postpone several games for the same reason. More than 100 NFL players reportedly have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week. Read more.

Not enough trucks: Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin wants to get rid of December elections because holiday shopping causes a severe shortage of delivery trucks that can transport voting machines, he says. “December elections are almost becoming impossible,” Ardoin told the Louisiana House and Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday. “We’re competing with Amazon and FedEx to get trucks.” Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Elevated threats: The nation’s top financial regulators told Congress today that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic. In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires. Read the full story.