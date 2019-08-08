Roundup: NFL appeals fan lawsuit / Medicaid provider protest / Air travel up 

Appellate: In an attempt to block a New Orleans Saints fans’ lawsuit against the NFL after the NFC Championship game “no call,” NFL attorneys filed an appeal to the Louisiana Supreme Court, WBRZ-TV reports. The New Orleans organization said it agreed with the appeal. In a brief, the Saints organization said “it shared the fans’ disappointment but already achieved rule changes it wanted,” Read the full story.

Decision upset: Louisiana Healthcare Connections—which provides coverage for about 26% of the state’s Medicaid managed care patients—is filing a formal protest of the Louisiana recent Medicaid contract awards to the state procurement office, says Randal Johnson, a lobbyist for the organization. Four other companies were selected by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration to manage the multibillion-dollar government-financed health coverage of 1.7 million Louisiana Medicaid patients under new deals slated to start in January. Read the full story.

Jet travel: The International Air Transport Association says passenger traffic grew by a “solid” 5% in June compared with the same month last year, despite the impact of U.S.-China trade tensions. The airline industry group said today that June also saw a record load factor, a gauge of the percentage of seats filled per flight, for the month of 84.4%. The lowest passenger growth was seen in North America, where carriers recorded an increased demand of 3.5%. Read the full story.