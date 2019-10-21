Roundup: NFIB PAC picks Rispone / Runoff debate / Honeywell $40M expansion

Business’ say: The NFIB Louisiana PAC has endorsed Eddie Rispone for governor. The political action committee, comprised solely of NFIB members in Louisiana, based its endorsement on a poll of NFIB members and Rispone’s position on small-business issues.

Last call: CABL and Louisiana Public Broadcasting will host a candidate debate featuring the two remaining candidates in the 2019 Louisiana governor’s race on Oct. 30 from 7 to 8 p.m. Both Gov. John Bel Edwards and businessman Eddie Rispone have agreed to participate in the debate, which will feature a discussion of several of Louisiana’s major issues. Questions will be posed by a panel of reporters. The candidates will also question each other on the issues being discussed.

Advance notice: Honeywell International Inc. submitted an advance notice to Louisiana Economic Development for the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program. The company is considering a $40 million expansion that would support 80 construction jobs and create 13 new positions.