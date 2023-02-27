Roundup: Nextdoor grant / US rental rates / Olivia Dunne 

Local company awarded: Baton Rouge company California Hardwood Floors has been awarded a $5,000 microgrant dedicated for small business owners of color by the Nextdoor Kind Foundation, the nonprofit announced this morning. The flooring company is one of 20 U.S. small businesses to receive a share of the more than $100,00 in microgrants as part of the foundation’s Keep It Local Business Fund.

Dropping: Apartment rents fell in every major metro in the U.S. over the past six months through January, a trend that is poised to continue as the biggest delivery of new apartments in nearly four decades is slated for this year. Renters with new leases in January paid a median rent that was 3.5% lower than they would have paid last August, according to listing website Apartment List. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

Essay writing: LSU gymnast and social media personality Olivia Dunne posted a video on social media Sunday afternoon advertising for an artificial intelligence program that writes essays for students. Dunne’s video promoting Caktus AI shows her using it to write an essay focused on the key sentence of “Gymnastics is the hardest sport.” Read more about Dunne’s foray into tech from WBRZ-TV.