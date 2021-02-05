Roundup: New US jobs / Mid City Gras / Vaccine access expanded 

Tepid increase: U.S employers added just 49,000 jobs in January, a sign that the viral pandemic retains a tight grip on the economy nearly a year after it triggered a painful recession. The tepid increase followed a decline of 227,000 jobs in December, the first loss since April. The unemployment rate for January fell sharply from 6.7% to 6.3%, the Labor Department said this morning. Most of the drop in unemployment occurred because some people out of work found jobs, while others stopped looking for work and were no longer counted as unemployed. Read the full report.

Different take: Nonprofit Mid City Gras is hosting a “reverse parade” on Sunday, Feb. 7, where people in cars can drive past Mid City homes decorated as house floats, with krewe participants handing out beads and trinkets, WBRZ-TV reports. See the parade route and get more information here.

ICYMI: Louisiana is widening access to the coronavirus vaccine to include anyone ages 65 to 69, authorizing another quarter-million people for the shots if they can find an available appointment, under plans announced Thursday by Gov. John Bel Edwards. People 70 and older had previously been allowed to receive the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in Louisiana. That will drop to 65 starting Monday, placing Louisiana in line with at least 29 other states already following that age eligibility recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read the full story.