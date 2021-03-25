Roundup: LSU’s Title IX committee / Shipping nightmare / Ochsner renovations

Additional oversight: LSU Board of Supervisors chair Robert Dampf today announced the establishment of a new Special Committee on Title IX Compliance. The committee will be chaired by Mary Leach Werner, and Valencia Sarpy Jones will serve as vice chair. Other members include Glenn Armentor of Lafayette, Stone Cox of Lake Charles, Randy Morris of Monroe, Rémy Voisin Starns of Metairie, and Jimmie Woods of New Orleans. The special committee’s jurisdiction will be to ensure LSU’s Action Plan on Title IX, based on recommendations by Husch Blackwell in its recent report, is implemented as prudently and expeditiously as possible.

Suez Canal blocked: Dredgers, tugboats and even a backhoe failed to free a giant cargo ship wedged in Egypt’s Suez Canal today. More than 150 vessels are now backed up, with hundreds more headed to the vital waterway, and losses to global shipping are mounting. The closure could affect oil and gas shipments to Europe from the Mideast, which rely on the canal to avoid sailing around Africa. The price of international benchmark Brent crude stood at over $61 a barrel today. Read the full story.

Equipment upgrades: Ochsner Cancer Center–Baton Rouge is currently undergoing a $1.36 million first-floor renovation with the aid of Kent Design+Build Inc. and Grace Hebert Curtis Architects. The project, covering 1,668 square feet, will renovate existing space to incorporate upgraded equipment for positron emission tomography scans, also known as a PET scan or PET-CT. The new space is designed to improve the patient experience while enhancing medical imaging needs for cancer patients.