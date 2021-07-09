Roundup: New Perkins Road retailer / Jeff Landry / Masks in schools

Myla Boutique: Myla Boutique is slated to move into the recently-closed Subway space on Perkins Road, next to Capital City Records. Described as a women and children’s clothing retailer, Myla Boutique filed a commercial occupancy permit in April for the 600-square-foot space.

Title IX: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry joined 20 other attorneys general in sending a letter to President Joe Biden expressing their opposition to the U.S. Department of Education’s interpretation of Title IX to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people, Louisiana Illuminator reports. In a statement this week, Landry says the Department of Education’s interpretation of a past Supreme Court ruling amounts to a “flawed reading” of the court’s decision and is an attempt “to force radical changes on nearly every school across the nation.” Read the full story.

CDC guidelines: Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said today in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. WBRZ-TV has the full story.