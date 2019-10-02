Roundup: New law firm / Town Hall at Southern / Modest US job gain 

Branching out: Baton Rouge lawyer Saul R. Newsom announced he is launching his own firm, Newsom International Law, LLC. Newsom previously worked at Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP. His new firm will focus on international business matters, federal regulatory export compliance and regulatory controls on foreign direct investment.

Forum: The Southern University System is hosting a town hall featuring candidates for state and parish offices tonight at 6 p.m. at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union. After candidates introduce themselves and their respective platforms, they will take questions from the audience.

Still rising: U.S. companies added a modest 135,000 jobs in September, according to Payroll processor ADP, a sign that hiring is slowing as the trade war takes a toll on the economy and employers grow cautious. Hiring has particularly slowed in mining, which actually cut 3,000 jobs, and manufacturing, which added just 2,000. Health care providers added 35,000 jobs, while a category that mostly includes hotels and restaurants reported 18,000 more jobs. Read the full report.