Roundup: New jobs / Dr. Rebekah Gee / Impeachment 

New jobs: Gov. John Bel Edwards and Medline Industries Inc. today announced the company will build an 800,000-square-foot distribution center and create more than 460 new direct jobs in St. Tammany Parish, with 170 new jobs created within two years of opening. The $53 million medical supply facility will replace a smaller Medline distribution center located between Covington and Goodbee. Read the full announcement.

In review: An opinion column in The New York Times yesterday included Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, as one of five people who changed the world by spreading hope in 2019 because of her work to end hepatitis C in Louisiana. Gee spearheaded a groundbreaking drug purchasing model to treat the disease. Read the full story.

What they said: Louisiana’s congressmen followed party lines on the House floor today during the debate on whether to impeach Republican President Donald Trump, USA Today reports. See a full analysis of the debate, including what Louisiana’s representatives say about the proceedings here.