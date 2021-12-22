Roundup: New health order / Carbon capture / Audit of DPS 

Masks recommended: Faced with signs of a fifth coronavirus surge in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a new emergency health order Tuesday that requires face masks to be worn in many state-owned buildings and recommends—but does not require—face masks elsewhere in public in an effort to decrease the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant. Read more about the latest order from Louisiana Illuminator.

Wasting money: The Department of Energy is at risk of wasting a significant amount of money on carbon capture and storage demonstration projects unless there is greater oversight, according to a new Government Accountability Office report. The report, released Tuesday by the watchdog agency, says although DOE has invested $1.1 billion in 11 carbon capture and storage demonstration projects since 2009, only three of those projects ended up being built, with coal CCS projects “generally less successful” than projects at industrial facilities like chemical plants. Read the full story from EnergyWire.

Time sheets: A recent report from the Louisiana legislative auditor found that the Department of Public Safety’s Office of Motor Vehicles and Office of State Fire Marshall did not timely certify and approve time sheets in accordance with state payroll policies. The audit also found the state police and fire marshal didn’t deposit fees collected on time. See the report.