Roundup: New GOHSEP director / US unemployment / Google AI 

Emergency preparedness: The new director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Jacques Thibodeaux, says his primary goal is to make the agency better at getting people the help and money they need faster in times of crisis. Read the full story about Thibodeaux’s plans from WAFB-TV.

Falling claims: The number of Americans filing for jobless claims fell last week despite more layoff announcements from high-profile companies recently. Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 9,000 to 218,000 for the week ending Feb. 3, the Labor Department reported this morning. See the report.

Gemini app: Google is introducing a free artificial intelligence app that will implant the technology on smartphones, enabling people to quickly connect to a digital brain that can write for them and interpret what they’re reading and seeing, in addition to helping manage their lives. Read more.