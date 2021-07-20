Roundup: New charter school building / BREC policy / Back to the office 

New digs: The Community School For Apprenticeship Learning has been granted a building permit for a $6.5 million elementary school to be built on Choctaw Drive. CSAL is a Baton Rouge-based charter school system that was founded in 1997 and includes CSAL Charter Middle School, Madison Preparatory Academy, Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy and CSAL Charter Elementary School. When completed, the new school building will serve 350 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, says Dujan Johnson, CSAL founder and CEO. The school is currently housed in modular buildings at the Choctaw Drive site.

Mask up: BREC today announced it will immediately begin requiring all parks staff and visitors who spend more than 15 minutes in an indoor area to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask. This primarily impacts the administrative building at Womack Park on Florida Boulevard. Masks or proof of vaccinations will not be required for outdoor activities such as golf and zoo visits, although the requirement will remain in place for employees and patrons who remain indoors at these locations for more than 15 minutes.

Survey: Nearly 74% of businesses report they’re bringing employees back to the office, according to a survey this month conducted by Chicago-based staffing and recruiting firm LaSalle Network. That’s a 25% increase from the survey’s findings in March, Inc. reports. The survey also notes that employees with longer tenures are more likely to want to return to the office than those who had worked for the company for fewer than four years. Read the full story.