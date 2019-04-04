Roundup: New cardiac center / Talaria Antibodies / Some Assembly Required

Beating: Baton Rouge Cardiology Center has opened a new clinic on Hooper Road in Central. Dr. Joseph Cefalu, a board-certified interventional cardiologist, will provide cardiology services at the clinic, one of 17 satellite locations the cardiology center runs. Cefalu previously practiced in Central but was forced to close his office after the 2016 floods. See the full announcement.

Startup stars: The Delta Innovation Fund startup accelerator will host its 2019 Demo Day at the Clinton Presidential Center on April 17 at 4 p.m. Baton Rouge-based Talaria Antibodies will be featured among eight alumni companies showcasing their innovations. Talaria Antibodies develops comprehensive kits for research use in high school and college science labs.

New season: ThreeSixtyEight is bringing back its local event series Some Assembly Required. Previously a quarterly conference, the brand has shifted its focus to deliver more intimate workshop-style events. The first event will be held on April 25 at the ThreeSixtyEight headquarters and will include a workshop by CEO Kenny Nguyen on how to deliver “great presentation experiences.” See the announcement for more information.