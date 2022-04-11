Roundup: New bridge / Oil prices tumble / Kmart’s demise 

Public meetings: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is hosting several open-house meetings to gather input on the current possible placements for a new Mississippi River bridge. The first meeting will be at 5 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library in Baton Rouge. Get more information about the meetings.

Below $100: Oil prices fell about 4% today, with Brent crude tumbling below $100 a barrel on worries that the pandemic will cut demand in China and as International Energy Agency countries plan to release record volumes of oil from strategic stocks, Reuters reports. Brent futures fell $4.35, or 4.2%, to $98.43 a barrel by 12:46 p.m. CDT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $3.75, or 3.8%, to $94.51. Read the full story.

Down to three: Soon there will be only three open Kmart stores in the U.S., USA Today reports. The Kmart store in Avenel, New Jersey, 15 miles south of New York City, is the latest store scheduled to permanently close. Once it shutters on Saturday, the number of Kmarts in the U.S.––once well over 2,000––will be down to three in the continental U.S. and a handful of stores elsewhere, according to multiple reports, in a retail world now dominated by Walmart, Target and Amazon. Read the full story.