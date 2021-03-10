Roundup: New BRCC program / PAR guides

Business degree path: Officials from Baton Rouge Community College and LSU-Alexandria will sign an agreement this afternoon to officially align resources that will provide BRCC business students with the opportunity to progress directly into the LSU-A bachelor’s program in business administration.

Order in advance: The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana is accepting pre-orders for its annual Guide to the Louisiana Legislature. The guide contains information about the state’s legislators, elected officials and agencies. It also includes legislators’ most recent sources of income. PAR has three versions of the guide: a hard copy, the mobile app, and the e-guide. PAR will ship the guides prior to the start of the legislative session next month. Get more information.