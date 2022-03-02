Roundup: NeuroMedical Center / New iPhones / COVID tests 

Building purchase: The NeuroMedical Center bought the building it operates out of, 10101 Park Rowe Avenue in Perkins Rowe, on Wednesday. The sale price was recorded as $100 and other valuable considerations, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The center purchased the building from MW III Investmentments LLC, represented by local developer Mike Wampold.

5G: Apple is planning a media event for March 8 when the company is expected to announce a new, low-cost iPhone with 5G connectivity, CNBC reports. It will be Apple’s first media event since October 2021, when it revealed new MacBook Pro laptops. Read more.

Round two: Americans will be able to order more free coronavirus tests from the government starting next week, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday. The initial program allowed for four free tests per residential address, regardless of how many lived in a household. Starting next week, people will be able to order an additional set of four tests. Read more from USA Today.