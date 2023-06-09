Roundup: Netchex acquisition / LSU baseball wager / EV charging 

Private equity purchase: Covington-based payroll and human resources company Netchex has been acquired by New York-based private equity firm GrowthCurve Capital, NOLA.com reports. Netchex has more than 6,400 clients across the U.S., and the deal marks another successful purchase of a Louisiana tech startup by national investors. Read the full story.

Bourbon bet: Gov. John Bel Edwards raised the stakes for LSU baseball’s series against Kentucky this weekend, proposing a wager with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. If Kentucky wins, Edwards would send Louisiana seafood to Beshear. But if LSU wins, Edwards expects Kentucky bourbon to come his way. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

GM and Ford: Electric vehicles made by General Motors will be able to use much of Tesla’s vast charging network starting early next year, a move that is likely to speed up EV adoption. GM joins Ford in shifting its vehicles to about 12,000 of Tesla’s chargers, and both Detroit automakers are pushing to make Tesla’s connector the industry standard. Read more.