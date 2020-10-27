Roundup: Net neutrality vote / Louisiana voting / Casinos ask for aid 

Internet services: The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 3-2 today to maintain its 2017 repeal of Obama-era net neutrality rules, even after a federal court directed a review of some provisions of the repeal, according to Reuters. The 2015 net neutrality rules barred internet service providers from blocking or slowing internet content or offering paid “fast lanes.” Under President Donald Trump, the 2017 FCC order granted ISPs powers to recast how Americans use the internet, as long as they disclose changes. Read the full story.

Record numbers: As early voting nears its end, record-breaking numbers of Louisiana residents have already cast their votes. Based on the length of lines outside some of Baton Rouge’s poll sites this afternoon, thousands more are eager to take advantage of the last day of early voting, WBRZ-TV reports. A total of 860,000 ballots were cast in Louisiana as of this morning, a significant increase in comparison with the number of early votes cast in the 2016 election. Read the full story.

Losing revenue: The U.S. casino industry is seeking tax and regulatory relief from the government as it tries to recover from the coronavirus outbreak, which cost states more than $2 billion in lost tax revenue while casinos were shut down for four months this year. While 90% of casinos have reopened, they are operating at restricted levels to try to slow the spread of the virus, and additional financial aid is needed for casinos and their workers, according to the head of the gambling industry’s national trade group. Read the full story.