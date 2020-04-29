Roundup: NCAA / I-10 crash / LSU cyber funding 

Rule change: The NCAA took a dramatic step today toward allowing college athletes to earn income from things such as product endorsements and social media content when its board of governors approved a broad set of recommendations to address an issue that has put college sports leaders under significant political pressure over the past year. Read the full story from USA Today.

Traffic diverted: A crash involving an 18-wheeler and multiple other vehicles shut down a portion of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge this morning, WAFB-TV reports. Louisiana State Police shared photos of the wreckage on Facebook. Police say the only injuries were minor. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on I-10 East near Highland Road. Traffic was being diverted onto Highland Road then back onto the interstate. Read the full story.

Research funding: The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $427,000 to LSU and the Center for Computation & Technology to improve the cyberinfrastructure framework used by the Einstein Toolkit, which provides computational tools for research in astrophysics and gravitational physics. Read the full announcement.