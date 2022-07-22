Roundup: Natural gas prices / Shopping trends / Used cars 

Soaring bills: While crude oil prices are starting to slip, the extreme heat hitting the U.S. has sent natural gas prices up roughly 45% this month, according to Axios. Even as prices at the pump ease, natural gas will keep utility bills high for the foreseeable future. Read the full story.

In-person buying: Consumers have gone back to buying goods in stores, which is slowing the blistering growth in e-commerce seen during the pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reports. U.S. sales in brick-and-mortar shops have grown faster than online purchases for four consecutive quarters, real-estate research house Green Street reports. Read more.

Vehicle prices: Car shoppers are paying an average of $10,046, or 43%, more for used cars than if typical depreciation expectations were in play, according to a June 30 snapshot of prices in the “Return to Normal” index released by CoPilot, a car shopping app. The average price tag for a used vehicle is $33,341, a 0.5% increase from May and just $172 below the peak in March. Read the full story from CNBC.