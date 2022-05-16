Roundup: Natural gas prices / NFL tickets / McDonald’s exits Russia 

Impact of exports: Skyrocketing natural gas prices have raised manufacturing and transportation costs across many U.S. industries, and the situation is expected to persist as the country exports more gas to Europe to make up for Russian supplies lost to sanctions, according to Reuters. Many industrial company executives believe the U.S., once a large importer of natural gas, should stop exporting gas and prioritize its own needs. But gas producers are pushing for more export capacity along with more permits for drilling. Read more.

Price drop: Tickets for the upcoming NFL season are selling at a lower average price on secondary market platform SeatGeek than they were a year ago, the company says, but they’re still higher than pre-pandemic levels. That price, sitting at $307 following the release of the NFL schedule Thursday, is down from an average of $411 out of the gate last year, but it’s higher than the average of $305 in 2020, when games were restricted due to COVID-19, CNBC reports.

Selling restaurants: More than three decades after it became the first American fast-food restaurant to open in the Soviet Union, McDonald’s said this morning that it has started the process of selling its business in Russia, another symbol of the country’s increasing isolation over its war in Ukraine. The company, which has 850 restaurants in Russia that employ 62,000 people, pointed to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war, saying holding on to its business in Russia “is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values.” Read more.