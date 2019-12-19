Roundup: Natural gas / Facebook policy / 3.5 billion packages  

Rigs: The Haynesville Shale formation, which lies in northwest Louisiana, east Texas and southwest Arkansas, has the second-highest new well gas production per rig in the nation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The EIA’s drilling productivity report measures the amount of gas per rig, per day at new wells. The Haynesville formation is home to many of Louisiana’s independent and private oil and gas companies and the center of almost all drilling activity for the state, says Louisiana Oil and Gas Association President Gifford Briggs.

Shutdown: Facebook will remove posts, photos and other content that mislead people about the U.S. census starting next year, aiming to prevent malicious actors from interfering, The Washington Post reports. The new policies come as civil rights leaders urge Facebook to act more aggressively against content that targets vulnerable communities, including people of color and immigrants, who may be most influenced by social media misinformation about voting. Read the full story.

How many? Amazon revealed staggering growth within its last-mile delivery business today, when it announced that its courier business has delivered 3.3 billion packages globally in 2019 and expects to deliver another 200 million parcels before the end of the year, bringing its 2019 total to an estimated 3.5 billion packages. By comparison, UPS shipped 5.2 billion packages and documents in 2018. Read the full story.