Roundup: ‘National Treasure’ / Manufacturing expansion / AI crackdown / AM correction 

Canceled: After one 10-episode season filmed heavily in Baton Rouge, Disney’s National Treasure: Edge of History has been canceled, according to The Advocate. The Disney+ series spent approximately $56 million on its Louisiana filming, Katie Pryor with the Baton Rouge Film Commission told The Advocate.

Major investment: Prolec GE USA, a joint venture between Xignux and General Electric, today announced plans to invest up to $28.5 million to expand its Caddo Parish facility to manufacture electrical transformers used in wind farms, solar parks and other industrial and renewable energy applications. The company expects to create 153 new direct jobs including machine operators, maintenance personnel, supervisors and engineers. See the announcement.

FTC warning: The U.S. government will “not hesitate to crack down” on harmful business practices involving artificial intelligence, the head of the Federal Trade Commission warned Tuesday in a message partly directed at the developers of widely used AI tools such as ChatGPT. FTC Chair Lina Khan joined top officials from U.S. civil rights and consumer protection agencies to put businesses on notice that regulators are working to track and stop illegal behavior in the use and development of AI tools. Read the full story.

AM correction: A story in this morning’s Daily Report AM e-newsletter titled “Downtown property containing Squeaky Pete’s and The Trademark sells,” has been updated and corrected since it was first published. The property containing Squeaky Pete’s and The Trademark was not sold, rather it was the space behind the building that changed hands. Daily Report regrets the error. See the updated story here.