Roundup: National Realtor survey / Louisiana Supreme Court / Cancer research 

Home prices: More than three in four Realtors currently working with sellers this week reported their clients haven’t reduced listing prices to attract buyers, according to a national survey from the National Association of Realtors. NAR’s latest Economic Pulse Flash Survey, conducted April 26-27, asked members how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the residential and commercial real estate markets.

Groundbreaking: The Louisiana Supreme Court will be, for the first time in the court’s more than 200-year history, using video calls to hear arguments on June 8 and 9, WAFB-TV reports. The court’s seven justices will conduct arguments over conference calls with attorneys. Read the full story.

Cancer treatment: A team of researchers, including a pharmacologist at UL-Monroe, has written a study that points to a possible treatment for a variety of cancers, targeting a mutation in one particular gene, The News Star reports. The paper was featured in the February edition of Molecular Cancer Therapeutics, and shows that injecting a specific treatment into mice could reverse some types of cancers. Read the full story.