Roundup: National Guard deployment / Economic optimism / Mortgage rates 

ICYMI: Following the extraordinary collapse of a border security deal in Congress, Gov. Jeff Landry said Thursday that he will deploy Louisiana National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. Landry announced the plan during a news conference at the Louisiana Capitol, joining a growing list of Republican governors who have offered state resources. Read the latest.

CEOs more confident: For the first time in two years, CEOs are optimistic about the economy, according to a survey of Fortune 500 CEOs that came out this week. More than 30% say general economic conditions are better compared with six months ago—up from 18% in the last quarter of 2023. Read the full story from Axios.

Ticking upward: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate edged higher this week, reflecting a recent uptick in the 10-year Treasury yield. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.64% from 6.63% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.12%. Read more.