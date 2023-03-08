Roundup: Nathan Millard / CPRA audit / Public relations luncheon

Caught on camera: New video obtained by WBRZ shows Georgia businessman Nathan Millard walking along Florida Boulevard just hours before he was last seen alive, painting a better picture of what happened in the hours leading up to his disappearance. Police have said they do not suspect foul play in Millard’s death but do believe someone moved his body and dumped it in a vacant lot along Scenic Highway. Read more from WBRZ.

Errors found: The Louisiana Coastal Protection Restoration Authority understated unrecorded payables by nearly $12 million in the agency’s annual fiscal report, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office. Read more from The Center Square.

Effective messaging: Austin Jackson and Thorne Warner with Lamar Advertising will address the Public Relations Association of Louisiana-Baton Rouge chapter at noon on March 21 at Sullivan’s Steakhouse. The pair will provide insight on incorporating out-of-home advertising with public relations campaigns as well as discuss which messages are most effective on billboards and how to measure success. Tickets are $25 for PRAL-BR members and $30 for nonmembers and guests. Learn more about the event.