Roundup: Myles Brennan / Shelton Sampson / YEA BR deadline 

Out: Sixth-year quarterback Myles Brennan says he is stepping away from football, according to an LSU announcement. The Tigers are now left with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State transfer and junior Jayden Daniels, and true freshman Walker Howard in the quarterback room. Nussmeier and Daniels are competing for the starting spot. Brennan had been with the Tiger program since 2017 but has played sparingly, starting three starts at the beginning of the 2020 season before an injury cost him the remainder of the year. WAFB-TV has the full story.

NIL agreement: Catholic High School standout senior wide receiver and LSU commit Shelton Sampson Jr. has agreed to be the “Official High School Ambassador of MatchPoint Connection” as part of a name, image and likeness, or NIL, agreement with MatchPoint Connection, the company announced today. The deal is the first of its kind and will provide full-service NIL services including agreement contracting, compliance, and brand marketing support, according to MatchPoint.

Young entrepreneurs: Applications for the upcoming class of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge are being accepted until Aug. 21. The program will be facilitated in person by LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business instructors and area entrepreneurs, with students meeting Wednesday evenings this fall to develop their business plans and launch their startups. Get more information here.