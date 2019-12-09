Roundup: Music video / Small business hiring / New LSU dean  

In the spotlight: The Southern University marching band, the Human Jukebox, is featured in a new music video from pop and hip-hop performer Lizzo. The video, for Lizzo’s single “Good As Hell,” was filmed in Baton Rouge on Southern’s campus and produced by Atlantic Records. See it here.

Economic thermometer: Two reports last week show that small business hiring still lags behind the strong job growth reported at larger companies and that owners are unlikely to increase their staffs significantly in 2020. Payroll processor ADP says its customers with less than 49 employees added 11,000 jobs in November, one of the weakest showings this year. ADP’s numbers are often revised, but the November count follows a trend; it was preceded by a gain of 12,000 in October and a still-weak gain of 39,000 in September. Read the full report.

Leadership: Roland Mitchell, the interim dean of LSU’s College of Human Sciences and Education, has been promoted full time to the position, and assumed his role as dean today, The Reveille reports. Mitchell earned his master’s in higher education from Vanderbilt University and served as an academic adviser at the University of Alabama before coming to LSU. Read the full story.