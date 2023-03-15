Roundup: Museum mergers / DirecTV suing / Homebuilder confidence  

Who manages what? Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser wants to place all of Louisiana’s state-run museums under the same umbrella and create regional entities to handle their management. Currently, nine state museums are the responsibility of the Louisiana lieutenant governor, and nine other sites are operated by the secretary of state. Nungesser brought forward the strategy after an audit highlighted problems in the Office of State Museums, which he oversees. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Collusion allegations: Satellite provider DirecTV on Tuesday sued Nexstar Media Group and two other television station owners in Manhattan federal court, claiming they violated antitrust law by scheming to drive up retransmission fees for stations broadcasting the four major networks. The lawsuit seeks an order blocking Nexstar, the largest local TV station owner in the U.S., from conspiring with Mission Broadcasting Inc and White Knight Broadcasting Inc in fee negotiations with DirecTV. Read more from Reuters.

On the rise: Despite volatile home rates and rising prices, the nation’s homebuilders are starting to feel better about their business. A monthly gauge of builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes rose in March, even though analysts expected a drop. CNBC has the full story.