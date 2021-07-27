Roundup: Murphy Paul / LSU partnership / Consumer confidence

National interview: Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul will be interviewed by Washington Post criminal justice reporter Tom Jackman on Aug. 2. Paul will discuss how BRPD has responded to a rise in homicides and violent crime, and his recent meeting with President Joe Biden. The interview will be broadcast online by The Washington Post at 12:30 p.m. here.

Industrial research: LSU and Louisiana Tech University today announced plans to establish the Center for Innovations in Structural Integrity Assurance, an industry and university cooperative research center. CISIA will serve as a source for insights, predictive capabilities, and materials innovations across broad industrial sectors, focusing on structural integrity assurance for small and large structures and mechanical components.

Holding steady: U.S. consumer confidence was largely unchanged between June and July, holding to the lofty heights that were last seen near the beginning of 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic throttled the U.S. and global economies. The Conference Board reported this morning that its consumer confidence index inched up in July to 129.1, above last month’s reading of 128.9. It’s the sixth straight month that the measurement has risen. Read the full story.