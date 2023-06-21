Roundup: MOVEit breach / Sunshine Bridge traffic / FTC sues Amazon

Additional information: Today, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced that additional information has been added to the website nextsteps.la.gov to help Louisianans better protect themselves against identity theft in light of last week’s MOVEit cybersecurity breach in Louisiana as well as several other states and countries.

Right lanes closed: Commuters who regularly take the Sunshine Bridge could see heavier delays for the rest of the week due to lane closures as the Department of Transportation and Development installs sensors to collect traffic data. The right lane will be closed in both directions from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. WBRZ-TV has more information.

Sneaky enrollment: The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon today, alleging the retail giant worked for years to enroll consumers without consent into Amazon Prime and made it difficult to cancel their subscriptions to the program. Read more about the lawsuit.