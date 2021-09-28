Roundup: MovEBR meeting / Schools still closed / Consumer confidence

Perkins project: East Baton Rouge City-Parish officials and the MovEBR Program Management Team will host a virtual public meeting for the Perkins Road (Pecue-Siegen) Project via Zoom at 6 p.m. today. WBRZ-TV has more information.

Ida’s aftermath: About 70,000 students across southeast Louisiana remain out of school because of Hurricane Ida’s destruction to classrooms a month ago, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told lawmakers today. That’s nearly 10% of Louisiana’s K-12 students—largely in Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. John the Baptist and St. Charles parishes—who remain idled by the Category 4 storm. Read the full story.

Slipping further: U.S. consumer confidence declined for the third straight month in September as the rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus extends the global pandemic. The Conference Board reported this morning that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 109.3 in September, down from 115.2 in August. September’s reading is the lowest level for the index since it sank to 95.2 in February. Read more.