Roundup: MovEBR meeting / Mortgage rates soar / Homeowner equity 

Roadwork update: The city-parish and MovEBR program management team are hosting a virtual public meeting at 5:30 p.m. today to provide an update on the Highland Road at Siegen Lane project. Get more information from WAFB-TV.

15-year high: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for the sixth straight week, marking new highs not seen in 15 years, before the crash in the housing market that triggered the Great Recession. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average on the key 30-year rate climbed to 6.70% from 6.29% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.01% a year ago. Read the full story.

Growth slows: Homeowner equity climbed to record highs in the first half of this year, though its rate of growth is slowing as the housing market cools. Average homeowner equity per borrower reached $298,380 in the second quarter, according to data from CoreLogic. That works out to $3.6 trillion in equity gained by U.S. homeowners with a mortgage, which represent about 63% of all homes, the real estate information company says. Read more.