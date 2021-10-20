Roundup: MovEBR hotline / Business reopenings / Allied Power 

Construction impacts: The city-parish is opening a hotline for businesses negatively impacted by MovEBR projects, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced today. Prior to the start of construction, businesses within a MovEBR project’s boundaries will receive a dedicated phone number for reporting any disruptions that impact their operations. This includes power outages or temporary loss of access to the business. The MovEBR rapid response team will meet with the affected business owner to gather information and photos and then send a report to project managers who will work to fix any issues. Get more information.

Yelp report: Eighty-five percent of businesses that temporarily shut their doors earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic have reopened, according to a new Yelp data report. Yelp also says that 439,094 new businesses opened the first nine months of this year, based on its data, topping the 433,243 that launched in 2019, before the pandemic began. Read the full story from USA Today.

No. 2 ranking: Baton Rouge-based power plant services provider Allied Power placed No. 2 on the list of top operations and maintenance contractors in Engineering News-Record magazine’s annual Top 400 Contractors report. ENR’s rankings were determined based on 2020 revenue results.