Roundup: MovEBR / Google lawsuit / Power of the beard

Traffic signals: The MovEBR program released an update Wednesday morning on its synchronization of traffic signals, a project providing equipment upgrades, software improvements and doubling the amount of fiber optic cable connecting all 470 signals throughout East Baton Rouge Parish. Signal synchronization will allow transportation officials to adjust local traffic flow any time from the Advanced Traffic Management Center on Harding Boulevard. See the full update.

AGs take aim: A group of states led by the Texas attorney general plans to accuse Google of illegally abusing its monopoly over the technology that delivers ads online, The New York Times reports. It’s currently unclear if Louisiana will be involved in the lawsuit; the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General did not respond to requests for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.

Greater expertise?: Customers consider bearded salespeople to have greater expertise and, therefore, more trustworthiness than mustached, clean-shaven, or stubbled co-workers, reports Fast Company. That’s according to a new study published in the Journal of Business Research, which says the bias is true regardless of race, ethnicity, attractiveness or likability.