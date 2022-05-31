Roundup: Most popular jobs / Biden and the Fed / Consumer confidence slips 

Out of proportion: New location-specific data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows which jobs are the most disproportionately popular in each state, with Louisiana’s being entertainers and performers. The list is not the most popular job for each place, but rather jobs with a higher rate of employment in the state than the rest of the country. Texas’ most disproportionately popular gig is wellhead pumpers, and Mississippi’s is upholsterers. See the map from Business Insider.

Status update: President Joe Biden is set to meet with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as soaring inflation takes a bite out of Americans’ pocketbooks. The meeting today will be the first since Biden renominated Powell to lead the central bank and comes weeks after his confirmation for a second term by the Senate. The White House says the pair will discuss the state of the U.S. and global economies and specifically inflation. Read more.

May’s report: U.S. consumer confidence edged lower for the second consecutive month as Americans’ view of their present and future prospects dimmed amid persistent inflation. The Conference Board said this morning that its consumer confidence index dipped to 106.4 in May, from 108.6 in April. The expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, also declined in May, to 77.5 from 79 in April. See the report.