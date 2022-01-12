Roundup: Replacing Morvant / Women’s Leadership Conference / ExxonMobil divestiture

In the race: Brad Myers, senior counsel at Kean Miller and General Counsel for the Louisiana Municipal Association, this week announced his candidacy to replace retiring Judge William Morvant in the March 2022 special election for 19th Judicial District Court judge. Myers joins Metro Council member Jennifer Racca and Baton Rouge attorney and former LSU baseball player Jordan Faircloth in the race.

Erin Andrews keynote: The Junior League of Baton Rouge is hosting its third annual Women’s Leadership Conference on Friday, March 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The event, sponsored by b1BANK, will feature a networking breakfast, breakout sessions, networking opportunities, a keynote over lunch, and an exclusive VIP experience. Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews will serve as this year’s keynote speaker. Get more information about the event.

Shale for sale: ExxonMobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, part of the company’s ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets, Reuters reports. The oil producer is marketing 61 wells, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. Read the full story.