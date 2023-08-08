Roundup: Mortgages / I-12 flyover ramp / Class-action suits against colleges 

Lending trends: It was harder to qualify for a mortgage in July than it has been in a decade, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Its monthly index measuring credit availability dropped last month to the lowest level since 2013, indicating that lending standards are tightening even further. While availability for all loan types dropped, the component of the index for jumbo loans fell the most, as banks face increasing liquidity issues. Read the full story from CNBC.

Upcoming closure: The Interstate 12 westbound to Interstate 10 eastbound flyover ramp in East Baton Rouge Parish is set to close for maintenance and repairs. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the closure will start at 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, and could last until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Settlement payouts: Thousands of college students will get hundreds of dollars in compensation as colleges and universities move this summer to settle multimillion-dollar lawsuits stemming from canceled classes and activities during COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. While some of the class-action suits against the colleges and universities are still in litigation, and still others dismissed, several major cases have been settled in recent weeks. Read more about the litigation.