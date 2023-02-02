Roundup: Mortgage rates / Visit Baton Rouge / Lottery winners  

Continued decline: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined for the fourth week in a row, a sign of relative stability that could potentially open the door for some prospective homebuyers to get back in the market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.09% from 6.13% last week. That’s the lowest level since September. The average rate a year ago was 3.55%. Read more.

Tourism awards: Visit Baton Rouge today announced that the city earned four tourism awards during the Louisiana Travel Association’s recent annual meeting in New Orleans. Among those winning awards were the Watermark hotel, which won for best lodging, and former Visit Baton Rouge CEO Paul Arrigo, who received a lifetime achievement award. See the announcement.

Prized tickets: The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported nearly $14.3 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during January, highlighted by a Lotto jackpot prize worth $3,339,142. In addition, Fast Play players won almost $856,000, and scratch-off players claimed more than $20.5 million in cash prizes during January. Read the full story about the lottery from USA Today Network.