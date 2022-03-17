Roundup: Mortgage rates / TOPS eligibility / Foldable shipping containers  

Topping 4%: The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage topped 4% for the first time since May 2019, Freddie Mac said today. At the beginning of the year, the average rate on America’s most popular home loan was 3.22%. It hit a record low of 2.65% in January 2021 and spent more than half the year under 3%. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Changes: A bill to modify eligibility requirements for Louisiana’s free college tuition program advanced from a Louisiana Senate committee Wednesday. The changes would apply to high school students affected by Hurricane Ida. Senate Bill 178, authored by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, would waive certain GPA requirements for the state’s TOPS program and extend deadlines for turning in ACT scores to universities. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Supply chain: A company called Staxxon in Montclair, New Jersey, is planning to sell a newfangled shipping container that’s “designed to fold in an accordion-style fashion, and shrink to one-fifth the size of a regular container,” Axios reports. Most standard shipping containers return home empty, so if cargo ships can fit more of them on a return journey by collapsing them, it could help ease today’s notorious supply chain woes. Read more.