Roundup: Mortgage rates / TikTok CEO / Walmart layoffs 

Falling: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell for the second straight week. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.42% from 6.6% last week. The average rate a year ago was 4.42%. Read more.

Grilled: U.S. lawmakers grilled the CEO of TikTok on Thursday over data security and harmful content, responding skeptically during a tense committee hearing to his assurances that the hugely popular video-sharing app prioritizes user safety and should not be banned. Read more.

E-commerce: Walmart is laying off hundreds of employees at e-commerce facilities across the country, as the big-box giant and other retailers brace for a tougher year ahead. The company says it anticipates slower sales growth and lower profits in the coming fiscal year. Read the full story from CNBC.