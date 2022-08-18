Roundup: Mortgage rates / Sunshine Bridge / Cable surpassed 

Slight dip: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates came back down slightly this week after the key 30-year loan rate jumped nearly a quarter point last week. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the 30-year rate fell to 5.13% from 5.22% last week. Last year at this time, the rate stood at 2.86%. Read the full story.

Traffic delays: The westbound right lane has been shut down on the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish after a significant crack was found on one of the 168 vertical structure members. No permitted loads (trucks that need a permit from the state) will be able to use the bridge until the repairs are in place. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Streaming wins: Americans spent more of their July TV-viewing time streaming content on services like Netflix, YouTube and HBO Max than watching cable TV, according to new Nielsen data, the first month ever in which streaming has overtaken cable. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.