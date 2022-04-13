Roundup: Mortgage rates / Russian imports / Masks on planes 

On the rise: The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to more than 5% last week, the highest level since November 2018, according to the latest weekly survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association. The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.13% in the week ending April 8, up from 4.90% a week earlier. Reuters has the full story.

Bill advances: Louisiana would ban Russian imports into the state in a bill that won approval during its first legislative hearing Tuesday, USA Today Network reports. Senate Bill 196 from Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-West Monroe, would ban the importation of any product from the Russian Federation including, but not limited to, oil and gas, iron and steel, precious metals and agricultural products. Louisiana’s ban would remain in place until the U.S. lifts its federal sanctions against Russia. Read the full story.

Extended: The Biden administration announced today it is extending the nationwide mask requirement on airplanes and public transit for 15 days as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is extending the order, which was set to expire April 18, until May 3 to allow more time to study the new omicron subvariant that is now responsible for the vast majority of COVID cases in the U.S. Read the full story.