Roundup: Mortgage rates / Retiree benefits / Wall Street gains  

Sharp drop: Just one day after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate, mortgage rates took a sharp turn lower. The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.22% on Thursday from 5.54% on Wednesday, when the Fed announced its latest rate hike, according to Mortgage News Daily. The rate fell even further Friday to 5.13%. CNBC has the full story.

Graves’ bill: More than 2 million American government retirees, including tens of thousands in Louisiana, could have their full Social Security benefit restored if Congress passes a bill that could finally get a hearing in the House, USA Today Network reports. U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, a co-author of the Social Security Fairness Act, and others secured enough co-sponsors this week to force a vote on the House floor after decades of trying. Read the full story.

Earnings reports: Stocks are adding to their recent gains in afternoon trading today, as Wall Street weighs a mix of company earnings reports and new data showing inflation jumped by the most in four decades last month. Positive earnings news from Apple and Amazon, as well as oil giants Exxon and Chevron, helped put traders in a buying mood. Read more.