Roundup: Mortgage rates / Port NOLA cruises / More tech layoffs 

Rate jump: The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage crossed over 7% today for the first time since December, hitting 7.04%. Today’s average mortgage rate increase follows the sharpest jump in more than a year on Friday, after the January employment report came in much higher than expected. CNBC has the full story.

Back to normal: The Port of New Orleans finished the calendar year 2023 with nearly 1.2 million cruise passengers, marking a return to pre-pandemic cruise numbers, the port announced.

Snap Inc.: The owner of Snapchat is cutting approximately 10% of its worldwide workforce, or about 530 employees, the latest tech company to announce layoffs. Read the full story.